Target intends to add Apple Shop-in-Shop ‘Experiences’ by December

Target is aiming to add 19 more Apple store-in-store shops to bolster sales after an overwhelmingly positive response.

Initially, Target set up stores within its retail operations, calling them ‘Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences’. These areas were turned exclusively to Apple for product sales and are manned by Target Tech consultants who are Apple-trained.

The company recently issued a press release, saying that they intend to double the number of the Apple shops from 17 to 36 to offer their guests more Apple accessories and products than ever. Target also plans to do this by December this year.

Guest response was ‘incredible’ since the experience opened in February, and shoppers can also shop the whole Apple product selection on Target.com. Target plans to open more Apple service shops in its Texas, Minnesota and Florida locations.

The exact timeframe on when the shops will open is not disclosed but it might be on a staggered basis.