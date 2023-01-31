Tasmania car accident discovered sooner with Car Crash Detection

ABC News in Australia recently reported how Car Crash Detection allowed responders to get to a Tasmania car accident sooner.

On Monday, a truck with a horse in tow crashed into a tree in Tasmania early morning. One of the passengers had an iPhone 14, which triggered the alert and notified nearby police. When they arrived, they found the passengers unconscious and gave them much-needed medical help.

Five people were transported to a hospital, with one having serious injuries that required an airlift. Ruth Orr, Tasmania Police Inspector said that the technology came in very helpful ‘in a case where people lost consciousness’

Car Crash Detection is a feature found in all iPhone 14 models. Four months after its release, people from all over the world have been saved with timely responses from emergency services. Recently, Apple released an update that would minimize false positives. The last update was with the release of iOS 16.1.2.