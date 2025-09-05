News

Tech House Event At White House Finds Tim Cook In Attendance

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook, Apple CEO was invited at the White House for an event that was held in the Rose Garden patio. Other tech executives have been invited by the president Donald Trump for the tech event, which was the first event to be hosted in the recently renovated Rose Garden.


High profile tech leaders like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Safra Catz and Sam Altman are present in the event along with other executives. A presentation on AI was separately hosted at the White House by the First Lady.

This is the most recent appearance of the Apple CEO at the White House after his visit last August which caused controversy when he gave the President a commemorative plaque made of glass and gold, in line with announcements on significant investments in manufacturing in the United States.


