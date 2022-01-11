Tech revival trend includes wired EarPods and iPod Shuffle

A new ‘retro’ trend is happening on social media, with the iPod Shuffle and wired Apple earpods added to the mix.

People are taking to old technology and using it in new and unintended ways. Recently, a TikTok video by Celeste Tice turned the iPod Shuffle into a hair clip. Similarly, Sara Camposarcone, a designer turned an iPod Shuffle an made it into a hair accessory.

The resulting videos triggered a discussion on how a generation could misuse technology the way they weren’t intended for. The same is reflected on influencers and celebrities who were seen using wired earphones, with people acknowledging how they could participate without having to purchase a new product.

Only older iPhone models still come with wired earpods, which means those who want to be in the ‘retro’ revival will have to find one. It’s said that Apple products may play a role in the emerging trend.