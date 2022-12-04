Celebrate Christmas with Binance for a chance to win 0.5 BTC

Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is giving fans the chance to win a share of 0.5 BTC (Bitcoin) equivalent to $17,000 USD in its #BinanceChristmas promotion.
To enter, simply retweet and follow @binance on Twitter, and share your Binance-themed Christmas pictures using the hashtag #BinanceChristmas.
Five lucky winners will be chosen to split the 0.5 BTC prize, while ten runners-up will receive rare Binance merchandise. This is a great opportunity for Binance users to show off their creativity and celebrate the holiday season with the popular exchange.
Don’t miss out on this chance to win some Bitcoin and get your hands on some exclusive Binance gear. Get started by following @binance and sharing your Binance-themed Christmas pictures using #BinanceChristmas.