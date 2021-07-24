‘Ted Lasso’ stickers handed out ahead of Season Two

A few US Apple Stores are giving customers Ted Lasso stickers featuring the titular character as season two is getting ready for launch.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple original TV show that tells the story of a US football coach hired to manage a UK football team. Recently, the Cupertino-based company has pushed for physical merchandise as a way to market the show.

Apple giving Ted Lasso Memoji stickers pic.twitter.com/PHfyBitLWP — Gui Schmitt (@guischmitt) July 17, 2021

The sticker pack has four Memoji style stickers after the character Ted Lasso. The first is a thumbs-up emoji, followed by a smiling emoji, a ‘mind blown’ emoji and a starry eyed emoji. At the back is an advertisement of the show with the season two release date, July 23. There’s also a QR code that opens the Apple TV app when scanned.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple original shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘See’, among others. It’s priced at $4.99 a month.