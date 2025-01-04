News

Telegram adds third-party verification feature

By Samantha Wiley
Telegram

Messaging platform Telegram recently introduced a security feature to reduce scam accounts.

Third-party verification is the latest update for Telegram that allows users to see a small sign along with the name. Clicking on the logo will reveal what it does and further explanation as to the verified status. Before this, the app already has a verification procedure in place for organizations and public figures. The third-party verification is different from the verified checkmark displayed in organization and public figure accounts. The company that wishes to provide this verification must submit an application and be verified by the messaging app.

Telegram

Telegram said that this new feature will make independently verifying people easier and hopes that it will reduce misinformation and scams. In the update are also extra search filters, service message reactions, collectible gifts, and more. Telegram users can update to the latest version in order to see the new features.

