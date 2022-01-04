Tentative Apple product lineup for 2022 revealed

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed the potential Apple product lineup for 2022, including a refreshed MacBook Air and iPhone 14 with a hole-punch display.

In Gurman’s Power On newsletter, he mentioned that at least one of the iPhone 14 models will have a hole-punch design, which is a circular cutout at the front where the camera resides. This means Face ID is likely to be moved, and the notch will be eliminated.

A refreshed MacBook Air might have the new M2 chip, said to be faster compared to the M1. The M2 is expected to have an 8-core CPU, 9 or 10-core GPU and an incremental upgrade to the M1’s 7 and 8-core CPU and GPU, respectively.

A smaller version of the Mac Pro desktop might make an appearance as well, with hardware that contains 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU. A bigger iMac and a new Mac mini may make it to this year as well.

Rounding out the launch is a probable iPad Pro with wireless charging and an iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, among others.