Tentatively titled ‘PowerBeats 4’ gets FCC certification

Avatar
Haider Ali Khan
The FCC has recently granted Apple approval for a wireless headphone product labeled A2015. In the document, the earphones were tagged as ‘Power Beats Wireless’ and are very likely to be the rumored Powerbeats 4 with Siri support.

Powerbeats 4 is the upgraded version of its predecessor Powerbeats 3. The H1 chip allows for hands-free voice commands and ‘Announce Messages’ via Siri. Users can have their incoming messages read when the Powerbeats 4 is connected to the iPad and iPhone.

Last year, Apple has launched the Powerbeats Pro, a fully-wireless headphone that has the ‘Hey Siri’ feature. The new hardware will have cables on each earpiece and is rumored to retail for about $199.

FCC approvals for products are good indicators that a company may be releasing a new product soon, but it’s not a total guarantee. We’ll just have to wait for the official word from Apple which may be announced in March of 2020.

