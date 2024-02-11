Tesla App Phone Keys Ultra Wideband support added

EV carmaker company Tesla has recently updated its Tesla app with support for Ultra Wideband technology.

Tesla North shared the news regarding the addition of Ultra Wideband support. Apparently, the software gets a boost for the Phone Key feature, which allows users to unlock and lock their Tesla cars without the need for a physical key. The addition of Ultra Wideband gives Phone Keys more precise tracking compared to Bluetooth, and a more responsive unlocking and locking when the iPhone is near the automobile. As per the official release notes, UWB technology has become available for Phone Keys for greater accuracy in communication between the car and smartphone. Automatic Doors have been improved in a similar fashion to UWB.

Tesla vehicle owners are required to have an iPhone that supports Ultra Wideband technology and a model that has it. The Tesla app should be updated to the latest version to enable UWB key.