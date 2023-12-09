News

Tesla to have native Podcasts app next week

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Podcasts App

Tesla car owners can look forward to having a native Podcasts app soon.

Tesla vehicles will have the Podcasts app functionality as part of its Holiday Update, which will begin rolling out next week. Specifically, Cybertruck and Tesla Model Y, X, 3, and S owners in nearly 50 regions will be able to download the Podcasts app for free via an over-the-air connection. To stream the content from Podcasts through cellular a Premium Connectivity plan is required.

Once the update arrives Tesla vehicle owners will be able to see the Podcasts app in the App Launcher. Users can drag the icon or tap it to the ‘My Apps’ dock and pin it there. Opening the Podcasts app for the first time requires an iPhone for QR code scanning and signing in via Apple ID. Playback for the app will be synced, which means users can continue listening where they left off once they arrive at the destination.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
