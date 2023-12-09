Tesla to have native Podcasts app next week

Tesla car owners can look forward to having a native Podcasts app soon.

Tesla vehicles will have the Podcasts app functionality as part of its Holiday Update, which will begin rolling out next week. Specifically, Cybertruck and Tesla Model Y, X, 3, and S owners in nearly 50 regions will be able to download the Podcasts app for free via an over-the-air connection. To stream the content from Podcasts through cellular a Premium Connectivity plan is required.

Once the update arrives Tesla vehicle owners will be able to see the Podcasts app in the App Launcher. Users can drag the icon or tap it to the ‘My Apps’ dock and pin it there. Opening the Podcasts app for the first time requires an iPhone for QR code scanning and signing in via Apple ID. Playback for the app will be synced, which means users can continue listening where they left off once they arrive at the destination.