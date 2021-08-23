Tetris Beat arrives on Apple Arcade

Another exclusive title hits the Apple Arcade this week. Tetris Beat is a reimagining of a classic formula, with cleaner graphics, upbeat music and a new rhythm mechanic.

Apple Arcade users will find 3 game modes available when they play. Marathon mode is perhaps the most traditional play mode with customizable soundtrack; Tap mode is more rhythm-based, while Drop mode is all about dropping the pieces in line with the beat to create large combos and rack up a high score.

Tetris Beat has 18 unique songs in total, featuring content from Alison Wonderland, Hannah Diamond, GARZA, Dauwd, Octo Octa and CINTHIE, among others. N3twork, Tetris Beat developer says new songs are to be added on a regular basis.

Tetris Beat can be played on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and has a split-screen Apple TV Marathon mode. Spatial audio and hardware controllers are supported.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and boasts 200-plus exclusive games.