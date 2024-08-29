Text and sticker embed now available on Instagram

Social media platform Instagram has added sticker and text embedding on carousel posts and photos.

Instagram users can now add more flair to their photos with the new feature. The text button appears after a photo is uploaded, and stickers can be integrated into the images as well. Users can get into the gallery button to do this. In the meantime, stickers come in several shapes, including a star, heart, circle, square, and rectangle. Along with the sticker and text embed, Instagram also rolled out new effects, animations, and fonts for stories and reels, and a text tool for the new fonts. After selecting the preferred font, the effects and animations can be set. Instagram mentioned that the font options may be used in carousels and photos.

Instagram has been steadily adding new features. This month, users can now add up to 20 videos and photos in a carousel post.