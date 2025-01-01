News

The 1-Meter MagSafe Charger is $11 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MagSafe Charger

The ability to charge your iPhone wirelessly is now more affordable than ever. Today, the Apple MagSafe Charger (1m) is down to just $27.99 from its original price of $39 on Amazon.

The Apple MagSafe Charger is the standard for MagSafe charging as it’s made by the company. As such, you won’t have to worry about compatibility- all iPhones that support MagSafe will work and charge at the intended current. For instance, you can expect it to charge at 25 watts when you pair it with a 35 or 30-watt adapter. It’s worth noting that Qi and Qi2-supported devices will work with it as well, so you can include your AirPods or iPhone 8 into the mix.

Apple MagSafe Charger (1m) - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Compatible with iPhone and AirPods ​​​​ Apple MagSafe Charger (1m) - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Compatible with iPhone... $39.00 $27.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The snap-on experience only applies to the iPhone 12 and above. Set it on your work desk or nightstand so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice the next day. Get the discounted MagSafe Charger today!

