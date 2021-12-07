The 11 inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case is Down to Just $24

Turn your 11 inch iPad Pro into a productivity-centric machine with the help of a keyboard case. Today, the Fintie 11 inch iPad Pro Bluetooth Keyboard Case is down to just $23.79 from its original price of $33.99 on Amazon.

Fintie’s keyboard folio sports a thin design and doesn’t really add too much bulk. However, you’ll be able to type up emails, chat and messages much faster with a physical keyboard. It has a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil so you can use the accessory conveniently. You get a full keyboard experience with ABS material and spring mechanism.

When folded and not in use, the PU leather protects your iPad Pro against everyday bumps, scratches and short drops, while the TPU back shell reinforces against the same kinds of impact.

Type faster and give your iPad Pro the protection it needs with the discounted Fintie Keyboard Case today!