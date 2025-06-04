The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $197 Off

Need a laptop that can perform as well as a desktop rig? Look no further than today’s deal. The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,001.76 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air has the latest M4 chip and 16GB of Unified Memory, ensuring you have all the power you need to do any task. It’s perfect for light to heavy apps and tools, including video editing, gaming, and office work. Everything looks amazing, thanks to the Liquid Retina display that supports up to a billion colors. The M4 MacBook Air has great built-in speakers with Spatial Audio, three mics, and a Center Stage camera for online meetings.

Last but not least, a single full charge can easily last you up to 18 hours. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air today!