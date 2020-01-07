The 13 Inch MacBook Pro Gets a Generous $298 Price Slash

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 256GB storage, 8GB memory, and 1.4GHz processor is now only $1,201 on Amazon. Typically $1,499, the Apple device is down to its lowest price ever.

It’s the perfect time for those who want to upgrade their workstations and students going to college. Typing issues are eliminated, thanks to the new keyboard redesign. You should be able to run your most-used apps, tools, and sites with the hardware specs and enjoy the Retina display, Touch Bar and Iris Plus Graphics by Intel.

MacBook Pro

You’ve got 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports and enough storage space for your photos, music and games. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect blend of portability and power that you can take anywhere. A single charge can last up to 10 hours.

The all-around MacBook Pro can edit photos, allow you to work quickly and entertain as well. When it’s priced at just $1,201 the MacBook Pro becomes great value for money!