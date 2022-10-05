The 2-in-1 Case-Mate Fuel Charging Stand for iPhone and Apple Watch is $22 Off

The Case-Mate Fuel Charging Stand juices up both your iPhone and Apple Watch in a convenient package. Today, it’s down to just $77.61 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Still charging per device using its included adapter and cable? You’re missing out on the benefits of a multi-purpose charging stand. There’s less clutter and you won’t have to fumble for the right cables every time you want to juice up your device. In Case-Mate’s case, the dual charging stand offers wireless charging via magnetic technology.

Green and red LED lights up front give you the status, while it’s also certified to fast charge via Qi technology. You’ll be able to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously, and even while using your smartphone in portrait mode.

You’ll be doing the environment a favor with a travel-ready accessory that’s made from recycled materials. At $22 off, you should definitely buy the Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Charging Stand today!