The 2020 27-inch iMac is 35% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iMac

Get an all-in-one desktop computer at a third of the original retail price. Today, the 2020 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,295 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Apple iMac 27' with Retina 5K Display, 3.3Ghz 6-Core Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB, Mid 2020

The 27-inch iMac is pretty much everything you need for work and play. A 3.3 GHz i5 processor sits at the helm, and with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics you can practically run any app, software, or game with little trouble. Multi-tasking is also a possibility with dozens of browser windows open while you edit videos or images, for example.

Up front is the 5K Retina 5K display to show every detail in vivid and true color. 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD should be enough for your storage and memory needs. For connectivity you have Bluetooth, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports. Get the discounted 27-inch iMac today!

