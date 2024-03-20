News

The 2021 M1 iMac is $650 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M1 iMac

Having an all-in-one desktop computer eliminates the need to shop for other parts and accessories. Today, the iMac with M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to just $898.98 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2021 iMac All in one Desktop Computer with M1 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Blue Apple 2021 iMac All in one Desktop Computer with M1 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,499.00 $898.98 Buy on Amazon

The 2021 iMac is everything you need for doing daily tasks and entertainment. Up front is a 24-inch Retina display with 4K resolution and support for up to a billion colors. Movies, TV shows, and editing photos will be a joy. For connectivity, you have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless, USB 4, USB 3, and a headphone jack for accessories, audio, and hooking up to an additional display.

M1 iMac

The all-in-one desktop has you covered in the video conferencing and communication front, featuring a full HD FaceTime camera and a three-mic array. Plus, there’s a Spatial Audio-supported sound system for listening to music and podcasts. Get the discounted 2021 iMac today!

