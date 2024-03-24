News

The 2021 M1 iMac is $651 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iMac

Today’s deal gives you a whole desktop computer you can use for work and play- the M1 iMac with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM is down to just $1,048.97 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2021 iMac All in one Desktop Computer with M1 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Blue Apple 2021 iMac All in one Desktop Computer with M1 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,699.00 $1,048.97 Buy on Amazon

While the M1 chip is more than a year old, it’s still powerful enough for daily tasks, including email, graphics rendering, image editing, AI, and more. Multitasking is a cinch, thanks to the M1 chip and 8GB of memory so you can browse through a dozen or more web browsers. Having an all-in-one desktop is much more convenient than having to buy each component. The standout is clearly the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with thin bezels.

iMac

Connectivity-wise, you get a headphone jack, two USB 3 ports, two USB 4 ports, and wireless options like Bluetooth and WiFi. Get the discounted 2021 iMac with M1 chip and 512GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M-series Apple chips
Hackers can exploit silicon vulnerability for encryption keys
1 Min Read
17.4.1
iPadOS 17.4.1 and iOS 17.4.1 launches
1 Min Read
New MLS Season
New MLS Season Pass promotion now live
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Enjoy a $69 Discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
YouTube TV adds iPhone and iPad Multiview support
1 Min Read
AI iPhone
Apple and Google AI iPhone talks ongoing
1 Min Read
COD: Warzone Mobile
COD: Warzone Mobile arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is Just $99
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games introduces 12% app sales fee
1 Min Read
iPhone Ad
New iPhone ad ‘Nice Try!’ revealed
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple publishes new job listings in several countries
1 Min Read
Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer
The Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?