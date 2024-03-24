The 2021 M1 iMac is $651 Off

Today’s deal gives you a whole desktop computer you can use for work and play- the M1 iMac with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM is down to just $1,048.97 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon.

While the M1 chip is more than a year old, it’s still powerful enough for daily tasks, including email, graphics rendering, image editing, AI, and more. Multitasking is a cinch, thanks to the M1 chip and 8GB of memory so you can browse through a dozen or more web browsers. Having an all-in-one desktop is much more convenient than having to buy each component. The standout is clearly the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with thin bezels.

Connectivity-wise, you get a headphone jack, two USB 3 ports, two USB 4 ports, and wireless options like Bluetooth and WiFi. Get the discounted 2021 iMac with M1 chip and 512GB storage today!