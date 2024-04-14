News

The 2023 iMac is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iMac

The 2023 iMac all-in-one desktop computer with the M3 chip is a very capable workstation in today’s world. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Green Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,299.00 $1,229.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This year’s iMac is supercharged with the M3 chip, allowing you to get things done faster. Anything from gaming to presentations is a cinch, and the desktop design is sure to turn a few heads. A 24-inch 5K Retina display supports 1 billion colors and offers colorful and vivid images and videos. Advanced camera and audio take the form of a three-mic array, a six-speaker sound system, and a FaceTime HD camera. All your apps are sure to run quickly, including Zoom, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Microsoft 365.

iMac

The 2023 iMac works very well when integrated with the rest of your Apple devices. Get the discounted 8GB RAM and 256GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple
Apple unlocks used parts repair
1 Min Read
M4 Chips
M4 chips arriving in late 2024
1 Min Read
Google One VPN
Google discontinues Google One VPN
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air M3 (2024): Worth buying?
3 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Slash $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple explains ‘Parts Pairing’ process
1 Min Read
iPhones
India produces 14% of iPhones
1 Min Read
iOS 18
‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ might arrive on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $104 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 192 now live
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple outlines a possible solution to Fix Apple Watch ghost touch issue
1 Min Read
Pixel 8 AI Photo
Pixel 8 AI photo editing feature arriving on iPhone
1 Min Read
Lost your password?