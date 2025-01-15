News

The 2024 iMac with M4 Chip and 256GB Storage is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2024

Amazon has slashed $150 off the 2024 iMac, featuring an M4 chip combined with Apple intelligence with tight security and Apple Silicon, so you can fly through tasks like making videos, productivity workflows, creative projects, and get everything done without breaking a sweat.

The massive 24-inch with 4.5K retina display shines with 500 nits of brightness and support for a billion colors, letting you see everything in the movie or show you are watching or if you are playing an RPG game, with six speakers featuring spatial audio to match the massive display for a realistic and immersive experience.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU: Built for... $1,499.00 $1,349.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iMac is a very good all-in-one computer that serves as a desktop with a thin design you could easily fit in your workplace, with many uses from work to editing to gaming and recreational activities like watching movies, so get yours while it is still on sale at $150 off!

