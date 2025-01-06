News

The 2024 M4 iMac 256GB is $105 Off 

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop computer is discounted at an attractive rate. Today, the M4 iMac with 16GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $1,194 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The M4 iMac gives you a 24-inch display with computing power that outruns even the latest chips. The M4 chip boasts an 8-core GPU and CPU for handling every task, from video editing to rendering and playing the latest video games. 16GB of memory gives you the power to multitask and save time not having to open apps and programs again. You can also choose from several color options to suit your style and preference.

M4 iMac
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,299.00 $1,194.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

For connectivity, you can attach up to two 6K external monitors and use any of the four Thunderbolt 4 ports for accessories or data transfers. Advanced audio and camera take care of entertainment and communication. Get the discounted 2024 M4 iMac today!

