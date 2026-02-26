The 2026 Major League Soccer Season Is Near

The Major League Soccer’s 31st season will start on February 21 (a Saturday), with games made available in a subscription service on Apple TV. Subscribers of the service in 100 countries are able to access Major League Soccer matches with no extra fees or blackouts.

The company previously charged $99 or $14.99 monthly for a season pass to Major League Soccer, but removed the pass for this year’s season to provide all subscribers on Apple TV access to games for free.

All 30 teams in Major League Soccer will be taking the pitch on both February 21 and 22 for the Major League Soccer Is Back Weekend, with 13 out of 15 openers planned for Saturday, and 2 games will be played on Sunday. Fans of the sport can track stats, standings, and scores throughout the season with the use of the Apple Sports App, providing real-time metrics for all matches played in the MLS.