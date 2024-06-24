News

The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iMac

Apple’s all-in-one desktop is priced at a discounted rate in this deal. Today, the 2023 iMac with M3 chip and 256GB storage is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Green Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,299.00 $1,208.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 24-inch iMac features the M3 chip with 8-core GPU and CPU for lightning fast computing and processing. Up front is a crystal-clear 24-inch Retina Display that allows you to browse and edit photos and videos with accurate colors. Multitasking is a cinch, thanks to the 8GB unified memory so you can leave important apps and software open. As far as design is concerned, you can choose from seven different color schemes to match your style and preference.

iMac

The all-in-one desktop includes a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. Rounding out the details are a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, a speaker system, and a FaceTime HD camera. Buy it today!

