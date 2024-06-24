The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off

Apple’s all-in-one desktop is priced at a discounted rate in this deal. Today, the 2023 iMac with M3 chip and 256GB storage is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 24-inch iMac features the M3 chip with 8-core GPU and CPU for lightning fast computing and processing. Up front is a crystal-clear 24-inch Retina Display that allows you to browse and edit photos and videos with accurate colors. Multitasking is a cinch, thanks to the 8GB unified memory so you can leave important apps and software open. As far as design is concerned, you can choose from seven different color schemes to match your style and preference.

The all-in-one desktop includes a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. Rounding out the details are a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, a speaker system, and a FaceTime HD camera. Buy it today!