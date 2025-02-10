The 24-inch M4 iMac 256GB SSD is $149 Off

Amazon has the 2024 M4 iMac marked $149 off, which is a great deal for a thin and stylish yet powerful all-in-one computer with a massive 24-inch screen, M4 chip, and a good amount of storage for your files at 256GB.

Watch movies and shows, and play games in stunning graphics with the 24-inch 4.5k retina display. Powered by the M4 Chip and Apple Silicon letting you run Microsoft, Adobe, and your productivity apps, along with Apple Intelligence, you can get through work easily with the security that no one but you will be accessing the data inside your gadget.

Seamlessly sync your Mac with your iPhone with Mirroring and use either device to copy messages or take calls. Three quality studio mics, spatial audio, and a 12MP Center Stage camera effortlessly create the perfect shot and videos for work meetings and FaceTime calls. Get the 2024 iMac today!