The 24-inch M4 iMac with 256GB Storage is $100 Off

The 2024 M4 iMac storage is on sale on Amazon, with $100 savings using the on-page coupon, bringing down the price to $1149.

Advertisements

Built with the M4 Chip designed to deliver brilliant performances, 256GB of storage, a 24-inch Retina Display displaying up to 4.5K with 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion color support, along with Apple Intelligence, the M4 iMac has everything you’ll need in a computer.

Soar through work, edit videos and images for presentations, and immerse yourself in games. Featuring a 12MP center stage camera, six speakers with superior sounds, thanks to spatial audio, and three studio-quality mics for crisp and clear Facetime calls with your family and friends or meetings.

The screen is spacious, yet it remains compact because it has a very thin design that will fit well on your desk. Apple’s M4 iMac comes in attractive colors with a stylish appearance that will add a touch of sophistication and liven up your workspace. Order yours today!