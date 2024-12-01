News

The 24-inch M4 iMac with 256GB Storage is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

The 2024 M4 iMac storage is on sale on Amazon, with $100 savings using the on-page coupon, bringing down the price to $1149.

Built with the M4 Chip designed to deliver brilliant performances, 256GB of storage, a 24-inch Retina Display displaying up to 4.5K with 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion color support, along with Apple Intelligence, the M4 iMac has everything you’ll need in a computer.

M4 iMac
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,249.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Soar through work, edit videos and images for presentations, and immerse yourself in games. Featuring a 12MP center stage camera, six speakers with superior sounds, thanks to spatial audio, and three studio-quality mics for crisp and clear Facetime calls with your family and friends or meetings.

The screen is spacious, yet it remains compact because it has a very thin design that will fit well on your desk. Apple’s M4 iMac comes in attractive colors with a stylish appearance that will add a touch of sophistication and liven up your workspace. Order yours today!

