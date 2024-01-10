News

The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio

A quality Apple branded monitor is up for grabs in today’s deal. The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s Studio Display is great for any kind of work or play, featuring a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, wide color, and 600 nits of brightness. The stand can be configured for optimal and ergonomic view as it’s tilt-adjustable. Plus, you can plug your MacBook in the 96W PD port for charging purposes.

Apple Studio

It’s not just a basic monitor as well- you have a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, a three-mic array for voice recording and video calls, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera that has the Center Stage tech for auto-panning aspects. Three USB-C ports are available for charging and connecting to an external device. Get the discounted 27-inch Apple Studio Display today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone
Huawei likely to top iPhone sales this year
1 Min Read
iPhone
Canadian iPhone owners may get batterygate settlement
1 Min Read
Mac Pro and Mac Studio
Next-Gen Mac Pro and Mac Studio on the way
1 Min Read
Apple iMac
The 2020 27-inch iMac is 35% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple begins iPhone ‘Batterygate’ settlement to users
1 Min Read
Apple Store Bay Street
Apple Store Bay Street to reopen soon
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Tim Cook set to meet with antitrust chief in EU
1 Min Read
HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Get a Wireless Color Inkjet Printer for your Home Office for 40% Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft
Microsoft to overtake Apple as ‘most valuable company’
1 Min Read
iOS 17.2
Apple halts downgrade to iOS 17.2
1 Min Read
M3 Ultra Mac Studio
M3 Ultra Mac Studio might launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
Grab the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?