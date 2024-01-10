The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is $100 Off

A quality Apple branded monitor is up for grabs in today’s deal. The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Apple’s Studio Display is great for any kind of work or play, featuring a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, wide color, and 600 nits of brightness. The stand can be configured for optimal and ergonomic view as it’s tilt-adjustable. Plus, you can plug your MacBook in the 96W PD port for charging purposes.

It’s not just a basic monitor as well- you have a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, a three-mic array for voice recording and video calls, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera that has the Center Stage tech for auto-panning aspects. Three USB-C ports are available for charging and connecting to an external device. Get the discounted 27-inch Apple Studio Display today!