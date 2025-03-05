The 27-inch Studio Display is $300 Off

Amazon has marked down the Apple Studio Display, featuring a massive 27-inch screen with 5K Retina display, 600 nits of brightness with P3 Wide Color so you can see bright and vibrant graphics and immerse yourself in the movie or game you’re playing.

You’d appear and sound more professional in video calls and meetings with 12MP Ultra Wide cam with center stage, a mic with studio-quality,, and a sound system comprised of 6 speakers. Spatial Audio elevates your experience when gaming, listening to music or watching a show.

The Studio Display is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 port along with 3 USB-C ports to connect your other devices or accessories. It delivers 96W of power for charging your Mac and has a stand that you can configure and tilt according to how you want to see it and maintain proper posture. Order the 27-inch Apple Studio Display today and get $300 off!