The 2nd Generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case is $30 Off

A premium pair of earbuds like the AirPods becomes even more awesome when it’s discounted. Today, the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods can be used on virtually every content, from music to podcasts and watching your favorite show. The H1 chip does a remarkable job of keeping your earbuds connected and producing high-quality sound at low latency. Perhaps its biggest selling point is the 24-hour playback with the charging case in tow. Pairing is easy as well especially if you have an Apple device, and there are a few tricks with Siri as well.

Apple AirPods

Bluetooth 5.0 technology promises a fast and effortless connection coupled with the AirPods’ software. It’s definitely a daily driver that won’t let you down and will accompany you anywhere. Buy the discounted 2nd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case today!

