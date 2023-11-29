The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is 30% Off

Experience the best of what the Apple Pencil has to offer at a significantly reduced price. Today, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil 2 is currently the best Apple Pencil when it comes to hardware and user experience. You can take notes, doodle, sketch, paint, and edit with impunity, as if you’re holding a real pencil and the iPad is a blank canvas. The experience comes with pressure and tilt sensitivity and utmost precision as expected of an Apple product.

The stylus features a natural flat edge and feel, plus the ability to change tools with a single tap. Magnetic pairing and charging make it easy to use and store for on-the-go work and play. Along with a Magic Keyboard, your iPad becomes a powerhouse device you can take with you everywhere. Buy the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!