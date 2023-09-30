The 2nd-Generation Apple Pencil is 31% Off

The Apple Pencil is the de facto stylus for users who are on an iPad or MacBook. Today, the second-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Apple’s modern stylus has very few equals when it comes to features and product design. At first glance, the minimalist style makes it appear like a plain digital pen, but then when you hold it and use it you’ll understand the reason why. The Apple Pencil is made to be ergonomic, comfortable, and emulate drawing or taking notes just like you would a real pen or pencil.

Pixel perfect precision, pressure sensitivity, and tilt are the calling cards of the Apple Pencil. You can draw, take notes, paint, and doodle without sacrificing your drawing style or preference. A single tap lets you change tool instantly. Buy the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!