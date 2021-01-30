The 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is super portable and costs $200 less

Now is the time to pull the trigger on an external SSD that’s sure to be your favorite portable storage for a long time. Today, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD is down to just $309.99 from its original price of $509.99 on Amazon.

Save more time and become more productive, and enjoy SSD technology with faster transfer speeds. SanDisk’s offering has a forged aluminum chassis that keeps things cool even when you’re transferring hundreds of megabytes of data to and from a computer or compatible device.

The SSD is protected from all known elements, as it has a dust resistant cover and IP55 water proof rating. The SSD can survive drops on up to two meters, and there’s an included carabiner loop for added peace of mind.

Last but not least, the 2TB Extreme Pro has 256-bit AES encryption for data security. At $200 off, the SanDisk 2TB SSD is a super deal. Get it today!