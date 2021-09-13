The 4-Pack Apple AirTag Drops to Just $95

Apple AirTags are very useful in tracking your most valuable items, including your iPhone, car keys, bikes or scooters and your wallet, among others. Today, the 4-pack variant of the Apple AirTags is down to just $94.99 from its original price of $99, or $29 individually.

The newest tracker product from Apple uses precision finding technology, specifically Ultra-Wideband technology and the Find My network using the U1 chip. With the AirTags you can now keep track and find your items with a simple setup.

To make this work you just have to activate Lost Mode on your iPad or iPhone and the AirTag will play a sound on its built-in speaker. You can even ask Siri to help you find the item through voice guidance.

The batteries in the AirTag are replaceable and last a year or more. The tracker is dust- and water-resistant and durable enough to last a long time. Buy the discounted AirTag today!