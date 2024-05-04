News

The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Save more when you opt for a package deal on Apple-branded device trackers. Today, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $79.99

You may have seen news of the accomplishments and benefits of having an Apple AirTag, and now you can experience it yourself. Apple AirTags work very well in both long and short distances, using different technologies such as Precision Finding and the Find My network. The device holds an Ultra Wideband chip so you can track your device quickly. An audible tracking option is available thanks to the built-in speaker, as well as Siri support for hands-free work.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

In the event that the AirTag is far away, you can tap into the Find My network and millions of Apple devices to help you along the way. Get the discounted 4-Pack Apple AirTag today!

