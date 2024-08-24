The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off

Apple’s device tracker is so useful for so many items that it’s hard to settle for just one. If this is the case, then you might want to consider this deal. Today, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Like its namesake, the AirTag keeps your most important things close and trackable, with features such as Ultra Wideband and the Find My network giving you directions on where to find them. Gone are the times when you’d lose your wallet or car keys and spend more time than needed to get them back. As a bonus, you can have the AirTag play an audible sound so you can hunt for it. Siri can also be called, and it is supported on your iPhone or iPad.

A simple one-tap system is all that’s needed to pair the AirTag to your iPhone or iPad. Get the discounted Apple AirTag 4-Pack today!