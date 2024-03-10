News

The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $21 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

Apple’s tracking device is so good that you can use it on almost anything. Today, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $78.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $78.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Instead of a single AirTag, why not get a 4-pack and a discount in the process? The item tracker will prove to be useful for your daily grind, including keeping tabs on your valuables. Attach one in your wallet and you won’t have to waste time looking for it. The same goes for your car keys, automobile, bike, or bag. Setting it up is a cinch- all it takes is a single tap to connect it to an iPad or iPhone.

Apple AirTag

The AirTag has a built-in speaker to play audible sounds to alert your of where the item’s location is. If it’s more distant, you can use the Find My network or put it in Lost Mode to have Apple devices track it for you. Get the discounted Apple AirTag 4-Pack today!

