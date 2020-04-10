The 85W Apple MagSafe Adapter now only for $71.60

Charging your Mac faster than ever before is now easy with the help of a powerful MacBook Pro adapter? You should buy the 85W adapter to quickly charge your Mac. So why not buy it from Amazon? Amazon offers the new Apple 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter Macbook Pro with Retina Display for $71.60.

85W Apple MagSafe Adapter

This adapter has a magnetic DC connector. It means the cord will automatically disconnect if someone accidentally trips over it. The charger also has an indicator. The indicator light turns on to let you know that your MacBook Pro is charging.

The adapter also comes with an AC cord to provide you maximum length. It also has an AC wall adapter, it will make your travels easier. With this adapter, you can charge your MacBooks even when it is turned off. With the 85W power, this adapter ensures that you quickly and efficiently charge your Macbook Pro. It is compatible with MacBook Pro with Retina display.

