The Acer Nitro VX2 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor Drops to Just $330

Experience one of the fastest refresh rates in a high quality and modern monitor. Today, the Acer Nitro XV2 Zero-Frame Premium Gaming Monitor is down to just $329.99 from its original price of $380 on Amazon.

Forget 120Hz refresh rates on your favorite game- the 24.5 inch monitor from Acer can reach up to a whopping 280Hz and a response time of only .5 milliseconds.

The zero frame design shouts modern aesthetic, and you get a pair of 2-watt speakers as well. The FHD resolution goes great with AMD FreeSync and IPS technology. As for input, the monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports and a Display Port 1.2.

The XV2 has DisplayHDR 400 technology for better bit depth, rise time, color gamut and luminance, all of which translates to a more vibrant and accurate picture.

At $50 off, the Acer Nitro 24.5 inch gaming monitor becomes a necessary upgrade. Get yours today!