The Airplay 2-Supported Denon Home 250 Speaker is $215 Off

Stream your favorite Apple Music songs via AirPlay 2 with the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker. Today, it’s down to just $283.90 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Denon’s wireless home speaker isn’t the flashiest around, but it’s definitely got some serious hardware in the audio department. You can experience hi-res audio with two dynamic tweeters, two bass drivers, a passive radiator, and sound master tuning. The Home 250 also has built-in HEOS technology that allows every room to have its own music or sound. Additionally, you can connect Denon soundbars, speakers, and AV receivers for a united symphony.

Streaming from AirPlay 2 is supported, and the speaker responds to Alexa voice commands as well using an Echo device. With several connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and wired, you can set it up according to your preference. Buy the discounted Denon Home 250 Speaker at $215 off today!