News

The AirPods 2 is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Get the AirPods 2 at an incredible price with our deal. Today, the AirPods 2 is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $89.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods 2 can still compete with the best of them, featuring a lengthy battery, high-quality sound, and ‘Hey Siri’ support. A total of 24 hours of playback can be experienced with the charging case, and setup is a snap when you have an iPad or iPhone. The AirPods 2 has the H1 headphone chip for rich and vivid sound, and there’s Siri support so you won’t have to reach for your iPhone. Audio sharing is also supported between two AirPods on an Apple device such as the Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone.

Apple AirPods

With this deal you’ll have earphones that can withstand the test of time and work great as a daily driver. Get the discounted AirPods 2 for only $89 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iWork Apps
iWork apps gets update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max firmware launches
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4
New Beats Solo 4 seen in FCC filing
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 is $115 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Savings
Apple Savings interest rate to decrease to 4.4% APY
1 Min Read
Google
Court orders Google to delete data collected from Chrome Incognito
1 Min Read
AirPods
Budget-Priced AirPods to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Fake Apple Products
Northern Ireland Police raids yield $750K of fake Apple products
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Glossy Titanium a possible finish for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
World of Warships: Legends
‘World of Warships: Legends’ launches on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to be the biggest update ever: Customisable Home Screen and AI features
3 Min Read
Lost your password?