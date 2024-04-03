The AirPods 2 is $40 Off

Get the AirPods 2 at an incredible price with our deal. Today, the AirPods 2 is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The AirPods 2 can still compete with the best of them, featuring a lengthy battery, high-quality sound, and ‘Hey Siri’ support. A total of 24 hours of playback can be experienced with the charging case, and setup is a snap when you have an iPad or iPhone. The AirPods 2 has the H1 headphone chip for rich and vivid sound, and there’s Siri support so you won’t have to reach for your iPhone. Audio sharing is also supported between two AirPods on an Apple device such as the Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone.

With this deal you’ll have earphones that can withstand the test of time and work great as a daily driver. Get the discounted AirPods 2 for only $89 today!