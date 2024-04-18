The AirPods 2 is $40 Off

While not the Pro version of Apple’s earbuds, the AirPods 2 still does a great job of playing your favorite music and immersing you while watching your favorite TV shows. Today, the AirPods 2 is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The AirPods 2 sports high quality audio courtesy of the H1 chip for rich and vivid sound, coupled with an easy one-tap setup so you can listen right away. Sensors in the earbuds pause the music when you remove them, and resume when you put them back in. Plus, connectivity switches to whatever Apple product you’re using, be it an iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV.

The base AirPods also has Siri support so you can command the assistant without reaching for your iPhone. A single full charge can last you up to a whopping 24 hours with the included charging case. Get the discounted AirPods 2 today!