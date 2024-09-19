News

The AirPods 2 is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

The second-generation AirPods 2 is equipped with a chip for improved audio, plus functions that make it a favorite for daily use. Today, it’s down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $89.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s second-generation wireless earbuds sport a Lightning Charging Case and offer up to 24 hours of playback on a single full charge. Setup is a cinch with Apple’s proprietary connectivity, and it switches seamlessly between your iPad, Mac, iPhone, and other devices. Siri voice control is supported so you can command the assistant to do iPhone tasks remotely. It’s worth noting that Audio Sharing is available so you can share audio between two sets of iPads or iPhones.

Apple AirPods

This is the deal to get if you’re saving up for the Pro model or if you’re waiting for the latest AirPods models to become available in the store or online. Buy it today!

