The AirPods 2 is $49 Off

Amazon has marked the Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Max and, AirPods 3 Lightning Charging Case on sale with up to $100 discount. These discounts tracked aren’t common, because the last time the items were on sale on Amazon was Father’s Day back in June.

Now priced at $79.00, down from $129.00, the AirPods 2 are up for grabs! You can also opt for an AirPods 3 for $130, or an AirPods Max for $449 and save big with a $100 discount!

AirPods are reliable wireless earbuds with seamless connection, high quality and vivid sound powered by the H1 headphone chip, with Siri voice assistance and battery that lasts up to 24 hours.

Enjoy quick and easy setup and audio sharing capability to share or switch audio between AirPods on your AppleTV, iPod Touch, iPad and iPhone.

AirPods 3 comes with a portable lightning charging case to charge your AirPods on the go, dynamic head tracking and spatial audio for theater-like sound.

Get your AirPods today!