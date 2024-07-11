News

The AirPods 2 is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Amazon has marked the Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Max and, AirPods 3 Lightning Charging Case on sale with up to $100 discount. These discounts tracked aren’t common, because the last time the items were on sale on Amazon was Father’s Day back in June.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $69.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Now priced at $79.00, down from $129.00, the AirPods 2 are up for grabs! You can also opt for an AirPods 3 for $130, or an AirPods Max for $449 and save big with a $100 discount!

Apple AirPods

AirPods are reliable wireless earbuds with seamless connection, high quality and vivid sound powered by the H1 headphone chip, with Siri voice assistance and battery that lasts up to 24 hours.

Enjoy quick and easy setup and audio sharing capability to share or switch audio between AirPods on your AppleTV, iPod Touch, iPad and iPhone.

AirPods 3 comes with a portable lightning charging case to charge your AirPods on the go, dynamic head tracking and spatial audio for theater-like sound.

Get your AirPods today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Siri
What to expect with Siri on Apple Intelligence rollout
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
New features coming to Apple Watch series 10
1 Min Read
M5 Chip
Next-generation technology for M5 Chip on trial production
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School: Discounts on Mac and iPad
Apple Back to School Offer: Upto $150 Gift Card with upfront discount on Mac and iPad devices
2 Min Read
AirPods 3
Enjoy a $39 Discount on an AirPods 3 Purchase
1 Min Read
iOS 17
Apple launching a quick iOS 17 update
1 Min Read
iOS Third Beta Launches to Developers
iOS third beta launches to developers
1 Min Read
visionOS 2
New visionOS 2 update developer beta goes live
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Apple developing thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch
2 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB Storage is Only $249
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Latest watchOS 11 beta software debuts
1 Min Read
tvOS 18
tvOS 18 developer seed launched
1 Min Read
Lost your password?