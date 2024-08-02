News

The AirPods 2 is Just $69.99

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Apple’s second-generation AirPods is down to an unbeatable price in today’s deal. The AirPods 2 is just $69.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Powered by the H1 chip, the Airpods offers premium and rich sound with an effortles setup on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch. Modern features such as Siri voice control allow you to get assistance without having to fish your iPhone out of your pocket. There’s also Audio Sharing for two sets of AirPods that are connected to an Apple device. The 2nd generation AirPods still has the Lightning port on its charging case, which shouldn’t be too much an issue if you have other Apple devices.

Apple AirPods

Best of all, a full charge with the included case gives you 24 hours of playback, which should be more than enough for a few days of use. Get the discounted AirPods 2 today!

TAGGED: ,
