The AirPods 2 is Just $99

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Enjoy amazing value and excellent audio when you snap up this deal. Today, the AirPods 2 is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.


Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone - $99.00

Headlined by the H1 headphone chip, the 2nd Generation AirPods offers vivid and rich sound in any medium, be it music, podcasts, or when you’re watching your favorite TV show. When out and about you can call on Siri and do voice commands without having to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. The earbuds offer all-day battery courtesy of the included charging case, and there’s audio sharing between two AirPods on an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone.

Apple AirPods

Perhaps the most convenient thing about the AirPods is its easy setup on an iPhone or iPad. Just take the earbuds out of the charging case and your device will recognize and pair up. Get the discounted AirPods 2 today!

