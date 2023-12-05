News

The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
AirPods

Grab a reliable pair of earbuds at a discounted price. Today, the 2nd Gen AirPods is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

Apple’s AirPods are brimming with premium audio features, including effortless iPhone setup, high-quality sound, Siri voice control, audio sharing, and more. At the core is an H1 headphone chip, with a battery that can last for 24 hours on a single full charge. If you don’t want to control your AirPods using your hands then you can start with a ‘Hey Siri’ command for assistance in managing your iPhone.

AirPods

Setup is nice and easy if you have another Apple device, namely an iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or iPhone. All it takes is a single tap and both devices will be connected. The 2nd Gen AirPods is good enough for the daily commute and if you want to listen to your favorite music on the go. Buy the discounted AirPods 2 today!

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Lost your password?