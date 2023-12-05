The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off

Grab a reliable pair of earbuds at a discounted price. Today, the 2nd Gen AirPods is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Apple’s AirPods are brimming with premium audio features, including effortless iPhone setup, high-quality sound, Siri voice control, audio sharing, and more. At the core is an H1 headphone chip, with a battery that can last for 24 hours on a single full charge. If you don’t want to control your AirPods using your hands then you can start with a ‘Hey Siri’ command for assistance in managing your iPhone.

Setup is nice and easy if you have another Apple device, namely an iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or iPhone. All it takes is a single tap and both devices will be connected. The 2nd Gen AirPods is good enough for the daily commute and if you want to listen to your favorite music on the go. Buy the discounted AirPods 2 today!