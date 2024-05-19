News

The AirPods 3 is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods sets a standard for daily use earbuds, with Personalized Spatial Audio, single fit design, and Force Sensor for easy control. Today, the 3rd Generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case is down to just $139.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case, 3rd Gen Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case, 3rd Gen $149.99 $139.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The third-generation AirPods improves upon its predecessor with better audio and the Pro design. A single full charge can last up to six hours of playback, and you get a full 30 hours with the charging case. Adaptive EQ lets you immerse yourself fully or allow you to listen in on your environment seamlessly. While it doesn’t have USB-C charging, the discounted price tag makes it a very attractive deal.

Apple AirPods

Dynamic head tracking is a must-experience, and the Force Sensor lets you get what you want without having to use your iPhone. It’s also water and sweat-resistant. Get the discounted AirPods 3 today!

Advertisements

Latest News
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to launch in other regions soon
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit releases new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro teardown video
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple increases old iPhone 15 Trade-in values
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
This is Your Last Chance to Snag the M1 iPad Air at $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 lineup to have a ‘Slim’ addition
1 Min Read
Delta Emulator App
Delta emulator app changes icon to avoid lawsuit
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 expected release date
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have bigger capacity
1 Min Read
iPhone Tap-to-Pay
iPhone Tap-to-Pay launches in Japan
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple to start producing iPhone 16 display this June
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3 13-inch MacBook Air is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?