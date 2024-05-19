The AirPods 3 is $29 Off

Apple’s AirPods sets a standard for daily use earbuds, with Personalized Spatial Audio, single fit design, and Force Sensor for easy control. Today, the 3rd Generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case is down to just $139.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The third-generation AirPods improves upon its predecessor with better audio and the Pro design. A single full charge can last up to six hours of playback, and you get a full 30 hours with the charging case. Adaptive EQ lets you immerse yourself fully or allow you to listen in on your environment seamlessly. While it doesn’t have USB-C charging, the discounted price tag makes it a very attractive deal.

Dynamic head tracking is a must-experience, and the Force Sensor lets you get what you want without having to use your iPhone. It’s also water and sweat-resistant. Get the discounted AirPods 3 today!