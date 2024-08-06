News

The AirPods 3 is $39 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

The third-generation AirPods is an improvement over its predecessor, boasting up to 30 hours of playback, personalized Spatial Audio, and sweat and water resistance. Today, it’s down to just $129.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

You can bring your AirPods 3 anywhere and for daily use, and the earbuds will serve you well while producing high-quality audio. The headline is clearly the personalized Spatial Audio, which takes into account the shape of your ear and combines dynamic head tracking for a truly immersive experience. Plus, you won’t have to worry about the earbuds getting damaged as you run and exercise, thanks to the water and sweat resistance. The AirPods 3 has a six-hour battery life, and up to 30 hours with the included Lightning Charging case.

Apple AirPods

Connectivity is a snap, and you can call up Siri to stay on top of things. Get it today!

TAGGED: ,
